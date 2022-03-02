Illinois 75, Wisconsin 66

ILLINOIS (7-19)
Bostic 5-10 2-2 12, Porter 7-11 1-2 15, McKenzie 5-12 4-4 14, Nye 5-9 2-2 17, Peebles 4-9 0-0 12, Rubin 1-2 0-0 2, Anastasieska 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-2 0, Oden 0-3 3-4 3, Totals 27-57 12-16 75
WISCONSIN (8-21)
Douglass 7-9 0-0 15, Ellew 3-8 0-0 7, Nelson 11-21 3-4 27, Pospisilova 7-12 0-1 17, Schramek 0-15 0-0 0, Stauffacher 0-2 0-0 0, Leuzinger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-67 3-5 66
|Illinois
|16
|14
|25
|20
|—
|75
|Wisconsin
|18
|15
|10
|23
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Illinois 9-12 (Nye 5-6, Peebles 4-5, Oden 0-1), Wisconsin 7-29 (Douglass 1-2, Ellew 1-4, Nelson 2-9, Pospisilova 3-7, Schramek 0-5, Stauffacher 0-2). Assists_Illinois 19 (McKenzie 7), Wisconsin 17 (Nelson 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois 41 (Bostic 16), Wisconsin 30 (Douglass 8). Total Fouls_Illinois 13, Wisconsin 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
