Illinois St. 58, Indiana St. 53

INDIANA ST. (11-20)
Stephens 4-7 3-4 12, Wilbar 1-7 0-0 2, Henry 4-11 1-2 9, Larry 2-3 0-0 4, Neese 2-11 0-1 5, Bledson 2-5 2-2 7, Hobbs 4-8 0-0 12, Thomas 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 19-52 8-11 53.
ILLINOIS ST. (13-19)
Lewis 3-4 2-2 8, Ndiaye 2-3 0-0 4, Fleming 2-7 1-2 7, Reeves 7-15 0-0 15, Strong 5-13 0-0 13, Freeman 0-6 4-4 4, McChesney 2-4 0-0 5, Schmitt 1-3 0-0 2, Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 7-8 58.
Halftime_Indiana St. 28-23. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 7-29 (Hobbs 4-8, Stephens 1-2, Bledson 1-3, Neese 1-8, Larry 0-1, Henry 0-3, Wilbar 0-4), Illinois St. 7-22 (Strong 3-7, Fleming 2-3, McChesney 1-3, Reeves 1-4, Lewis 0-1, Miller 0-1, Ndiaye 0-1, Freeman 0-2). Rebounds_Indiana St. 29 (Larry 8), Illinois St. 33 (Lewis 8). Assists_Indiana St. 11 (Henry 4), Illinois St. 12 (Fleming 4). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 10, Illinois St. 10.
