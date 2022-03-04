Illinois State visits Northern Iowa after Green’s 32-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (13-19, 5-13 MVC) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (18-10, 14-4 MVC)

St. Louis; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on the Illinois State Redbirds after AJ Green scored 32 points in Northern Iowa’s 102-96 overtime victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Panthers have gone 10-4 at home. Northern Iowa is eighth in the MVC with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Noah Carter averaging 6.5.

The Redbirds are 5-13 against MVC opponents. Illinois State averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Northern Iowa won 72-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 16. Carter led Northern Iowa with 23 points, and Antonio Reeves led Illinois State with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 19.1 points. Carter is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Kendall Lewis is averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Redbirds. Reeves is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 95.7 points, 24.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 56.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

