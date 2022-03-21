Trending:
Indiana 56, Princeton 55

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 10:40 pm
PRINCETON (25-5)

Mitchell 3-6 0-0 6, Chen 3-13 4-4 10, Cunningham 5-14 2-2 13, Meyers 4-15 2-4 11, Stone 5-12 0-0 13, Connolly 1-2 0-0 2, Nweke 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-62 8-10 55

INDIANA (24-8)

Gulbe 1-7 3-4 5, Holmes 5-6 0-0 10, Berger 7-14 1-2 15, Cardano-Hillary 4-7 3-4 12, Patberg 2-4 1-1 6, Moore-McNeil 3-5 0-0 8, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-43 8-11 56

Princeton 17 12 13 13 55
Indiana 17 22 6 11 56

3-Point Goals_Princeton 5-17 (Cunningham 1-5, Meyers 1-7, Stone 3-5), Indiana 4-12 (Gulbe 0-3, Cardano-Hillary 1-2, Patberg 1-3, Moore-McNeil 2-4). Assists_Princeton 8 (Chen 2, Cunningham 2), Indiana 11 (Cardano-Hillary 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Princeton 29 (Mitchell 15), Indiana 32 (Holmes 8). Total Fouls_Princeton 15, Indiana 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_9,627.

