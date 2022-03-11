On Air: Cyber Chat
Indiana 65, No. 16 Illinois 63

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 1:51 pm
INDIANA (20-12)

Jackson-Davis 9-13 3-4 21, Kopp 1-3 0-1 3, Thompson 3-7 2-2 10, Johnson 5-15 3-4 13, Stewart 1-3 0-0 2, Phinisee 3-7 0-0 6, Galloway 4-6 0-0 8, Geronimo 0-0 2-2 2, Bates 0-1 0-0 0, Durr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 10-13 65.

ILLINOIS (22-9)

Hawkins 5-10 4-7 18, Cockburn 8-13 7-8 23, Frazier 4-10 1-1 11, Plummer 2-12 0-0 6, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Curbelo 1-7 3-7 5, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Goode 0-1 0-0 0, Melendez 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 15-23 63.

Halftime_Illinois 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 3-10 (Thompson 2-2, Kopp 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Phinisee 0-3), Illinois 8-22 (Hawkins 4-7, Frazier 2-6, Plummer 2-7, Curbelo 0-1, Goode 0-1). Rebounds_Indiana 33 (Thompson 9), Illinois 34 (Cockburn, Curbelo 10). Assists_Indiana 16 (Johnson 6), Illinois 15 (Frazier 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Illinois 13.

