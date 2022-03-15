Indiana 66, Wyoming 58

INDIANA (21-13)
Jackson-Davis 10-16 9-11 29, Kopp 0-2 0-0 0, R.Thompson 2-9 0-2 4, Johnson 3-12 3-5 10, Stewart 2-6 0-0 4, Geronimo 7-11 0-2 15, Galloway 1-4 0-0 2, Bates 1-2 0-0 2, Phinisee 0-0 0-0 0, Durr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 12-20 66.
WYOMING (25-9)
Ike 7-14 3-4 17, H.Thompson 2-2 0-0 6, Jeffries 1-7 2-3 4, Maldonado 8-16 3-6 21, Wenzel 1-5 2-3 5, Oden 1-1 2-2 5, Dusell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 12-18 58.
Halftime_Indiana 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 2-13 (Johnson 1-2, Geronimo 1-4, Kopp 0-1, Galloway 0-2, Stewart 0-2, R.Thompson 0-2), Wyoming 6-19 (H.Thompson 2-2, Maldonado 2-4, Oden 1-1, Wenzel 1-5, Dusell 0-1, Jeffries 0-6). Fouled Out_Galloway. Rebounds_Indiana 34 (Jackson-Davis 9), Wyoming 30 (Jeffries 10). Assists_Indiana 10 (Johnson 7), Wyoming 6 (Maldonado 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, Wyoming 17. A_12,522 (13,435).
