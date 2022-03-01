On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Indiana hosts Rutgers following Johnson’s 24-point game

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 5:02 pm
1 min read
      

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (18-10, 9-9 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Xavier Johnson scored 24 points in Indiana’s 84-79 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Hoosiers have gone 14-3 in home games. Indiana averages 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 10-8 in Big Ten play. Rutgers ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 2.3.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Stewart averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 50.5% and averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Ron Harper Jr. is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Omoruyi is averaging 8.8 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

