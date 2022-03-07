On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
IndyCar Schedule-Winners

March 7, 2022 4:35 pm
Feb. 27 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Scott McLaughlin)

March 20 — XPEL 375, Fort Worth, Texas.

April 10 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

May 1 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Leeds, Ala.

May 14 — GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

May 29 — 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis.

June 5 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit.

June 12 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

July 3 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.

July 17 — Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto.

July 23 — Hy-VeeDeals.com 250, Newton, Iowa.

July 24 — Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300, Newton, Iowa.

July 30 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis.

Aug. 7 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 20 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 11 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

