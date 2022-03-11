Inter Miami faces Los Angeles FC in non-conference action

Los Angeles FC (1-0-1) vs. Inter Miami CF (0-1-1)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -116, Inter Miami CF +291, Draw +281; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami hosts Los Angeles FC in a non-conference matchup.

Miami was 12-17-5 overall in the 2021 season while going 7-8-2 at home. Miami averaged 1.1 goals on 3.3 shots on goal per game last season.

LAFC went 12-13-9 overall and 4-10-3 on the road in the 2021 season. LAFC scored 53 goals a season ago, averaging 1.6 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Ryan Sailor (injured), Edison Azcona (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Damion Onandi Lowe (injured), Nick Marsman (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Bryce Duke (injured), Joevin Jones (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Kieran Gibbs (injured).

LAFC: Julian Gaines (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Eddie Segura (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

