Iona 79, Quinnipiac 61

QUINNIPIAC (12-16)
Marfo 0-1 4-4 4, Rigoni 4-9 0-0 11, Balanc 5-12 0-0 13, Jones 3-10 6-6 13, Chenery 4-10 0-0 9, McGuire 1-3 2-2 4, Riggins 2-3 2-2 6, Kortright 0-6 1-2 1, Blunt 0-1 0-0 0, Guth 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 15-16 61.
IONA (25-6)
Joseph 5-9 3-5 13, van Eyck 3-4 2-2 10, Cashaw 0-2 0-0 0, Joiner 3-11 0-0 8, Jolly 5-14 2-2 12, JeanLouis 2-2 3-3 7, Slazinski 6-9 2-4 16, Clayton 2-3 2-2 7, Shema 1-2 0-0 2, Weiss 0-2 0-0 0, Myers 1-2 0-0 2, Duach 1-1 0-0 2, Rainey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 14-18 79.
Halftime_Iona 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 8-31 (Rigoni 3-8, Balanc 3-10, Chenery 1-4, Jones 1-4, Blunt 0-1, Kortright 0-2, McGuire 0-2), Iona 7-20 (Joiner 2-2, van Eyck 2-2, Slazinski 2-5, Clayton 1-2, Myers 0-1, Rainey 0-2, Weiss 0-2, Jolly 0-4). Rebounds_Quinnipiac 28 (Marfo 8), Iona 36 (Jolly 8). Assists_Quinnipiac 12 (Jones, Kortright 4), Iona 17 (van Eyck 5). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 13, Iona 13. A_2,594 (2,611).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.