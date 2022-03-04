Iona hosts Quinnipiac following Jones’ 26-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-15, 7-12 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (24-6, 16-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces the Iona Gaels after Dezi Jones scored 26 points in Quinnipiac’s 75-72 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Gaels are 12-0 on their home court. Iona ranks sixth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Bobcats are 7-12 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Iona won 76-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Tyson Jolly led Iona with 20 points, and Jones led Quinnipiac with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Joiner is averaging 11.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Gaels. Jolly is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

Tyrese Williams averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Matt Balanc is shooting 41.4% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, six steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 31 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

