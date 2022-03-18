Iowa 98, Illinois St. 58

ILLINOIS ST. (19-14)
Bullman 2-10 0-0 5, Wilson 3-7 0-2 6, Crompton 4-12 0-0 11, Redmond 10-21 4-5 25, Wong 1-10 4-4 6, Kelle 0-1 0-0 0, Koudelka 0-0 0-0 0, Newland 1-6 0-0 3, Boles 0-0 0-0 0, Bowers 0-2 0-0 0, Cohen 0-2 0-0 0, McGinnis-Taylor 0-0 2-2 2, Van Zeeland 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-71 10-13 58
IOWA (24-7)
Warnock 3-8 0-0 7, Czinano 6-6 6-6 18, Clark 9-15 7-7 27, Marshall 4-7 2-2 13, Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Feuerbach 1-2 0-0 3, Taiwo 4-5 2-2 13, Affolter 1-2 2-2 5, Ediger 0-1 0-0 0, O’Grady 3-5 1-2 7, Totals 33-55 20-21 98
|Illinois St.
|15
|14
|18
|11
|—
|58
|Iowa
|21
|22
|31
|24
|—
|98
3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 6-36 (Bullman 1-7, Crompton 3-11, Redmond 1-3, Wong 0-7, Newland 1-4, Bowers 0-2, Cohen 0-2), Iowa 12-26 (Warnock 1-5, Clark 2-6, Marshall 3-6, Martin 1-2, Feuerbach 1-2, Taiwo 3-4, Affolter 1-1). Assists_Illinois St. 10 (Redmond 3), Iowa 25 (Clark 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois St. 37 (Wilson 8), Iowa 38 (Czinano 7, Martin 7). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 18, Iowa 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_14,382.
