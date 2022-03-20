Iowa St. 54, No. 14 Wisconsin 49

IOWA ST. (22-12)
Jones 1-2 0-2 2, Kunc 1-4 4-5 7, Brockington 4-15 2-2 10, Hunter 1-10 2-2 4, Kalscheur 10-19 1-3 22, Conditt 1-4 2-2 4, Grill 2-4 0-0 5, Enaruna 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 11-16 54.
WISCONSIN (25-8)
Crowl 1-4 0-0 2, Wahl 3-6 2-3 8, Joh.Davis 4-16 9-11 17, Davison 3-7 5-7 12, Hepburn 0-3 0-0 0, Neath 0-3 1-2 1, Vogt 2-2 0-0 4, Carlson 0-1 2-2 2, Jor.Davis 1-4 0-0 3, Lindsey 0-1 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-47 19-25 49.
Halftime_Iowa St. 27-26. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 3-14 (Grill 1-3, Kunc 1-3, Kalscheur 1-4, Brockington 0-1, Hunter 0-3), Wisconsin 2-23 (Jor.Davis 1-3, Davison 1-4, Carlson 0-1, Lindsey 0-1, Hepburn 0-2, Neath 0-2, Crowl 0-3, Joh.Davis 0-7). Rebounds_Iowa St. 32 (Kunc, Hunter, Conditt 6), Wisconsin 33 (Joh.Davis 9). Assists_Iowa St. 12 (Hunter 5), Wisconsin 7 (Davison 4). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 25, Wisconsin 18.
