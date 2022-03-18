Iowa St. 59, LSU 54

IOWA ST. (21-12)
Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Brockington 6-16 6-8 19, Hunter 8-13 0-0 23, Kalscheur 1-8 1-2 4, Enaruna 1-1 0-0 2, Grill 3-13 0-0 8, Kunc 1-3 0-0 3, Conditt 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 7-10 59.
LSU (22-12)
Days 4-9 4-8 14, Wilkinson 3-9 2-2 8, Reid 1-1 2-2 4, Murray 3-8 1-3 8, Pinson 1-5 0-1 2, Eason 5-9 7-7 18, Gaines 0-3 0-0 0, O’Neal 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Fudge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 16-23 54.
Halftime_Iowa St. 24-19. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 12-37 (Hunter 7-11, Grill 2-11, Kunc 1-3, Brockington 1-4, Kalscheur 1-6, Jackson 0-2), LSU 4-19 (Days 2-6, Eason 1-2, Murray 1-4, Gaines 0-1, Pinson 0-1, Wilkinson 0-5). Rebounds_Iowa St. 27 (Jones, Brockington, Grill, Kunc 4), LSU 30 (Days 12). Assists_Iowa St. 14 (Hunter, Kalscheur 3), LSU 11 (Pinson 7). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 19, LSU 14.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.