Iowa St. 67, Georgia 44

GEORGIA (21-10)
Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0, Staiti 8-17 0-0 16, Barker 1-7 0-0 3, Coombs 1-7 0-0 2, Morrison 3-13 2-2 10, Bates 2-5 0-0 4, Isaacs 1-1 0-0 2, Chapman 1-4 0-0 2, Hylton 0-0 0-0 0, Hollingshead 0-2 0-0 0, Richardson 2-6 0-0 5, Totals 19-62 2-2 44
IOWA ST. (28-6)
Diew 1-3 2-3 5, Kane 4-11 2-3 10, Donarski 5-13 6-6 20, Ashley Joens 5-14 0-0 12, Ryan 5-13 3-4 15, Vick 0-0 0-0 0, Zingaro 1-3 0-0 2, Jordao 0-0 1-2 1, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-1 0-0 0, Frederick 1-1 0-2 2, Aubrey Joens 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 14-20 67
|Georgia
|7
|11
|12
|14
|—
|44
|Iowa St.
|23
|14
|12
|18
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_Georgia 4-16 (Staiti 0-2, Barker 1-6, Morrison 2-5, Chapman 0-1, Richardson 1-2), Iowa St. 9-23 (Diew 1-2, Kane 0-1, Donarski 4-9, As.Joens 2-6, Ryan 2-3, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-1, Au.Joens 0-1). Assists_Georgia 13 (Chapman 4), Iowa St. 13 (Ryan 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia 38 (Staiti 9), Iowa St. 45 (As.Joens 10). Total Fouls_Georgia 18, Iowa St. 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,283.
