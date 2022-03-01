On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Iowa State hosts Oklahoma State after Anderson’s 25-point game

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 5:02 pm
1 min read
      

Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-15, 6-10 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (20-9, 7-9 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits the Iowa State Cyclones after Avery Anderson III scored 25 points in Oklahoma State’s 66-62 overtime loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cyclones are 14-4 in home games. Iowa State has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowboys are 6-10 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Iowa State won the last matchup 84-81 on Jan. 27. Izaiah Brockington scored 26 points points to help lead the Cyclones to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brockington is averaging 17.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Cyclones. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Keylan Boone is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 6.1 points. Anderson is shooting 42.4% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 25.1 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

