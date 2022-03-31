Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Isles’ Aho, Hurricanes’ Aho score goals at almost same time

The Associated Press
March 31, 2022 8:52 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Whoa! It’s a Double Aho!

Both NHL players named Sebastian Aho — one a defenseman for the New York Islanders, the other a forward for the Carolina Hurricanes — scored goals for their teams Thursday night.

And at nearly the exact same time.

According to Sportsnet Stats, the Islanders’ Aho scored his first goal of the season at 7:14 p.m. EDT in New York against Columbus.

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

Just 34 seconds later — and more than 500 miles away — the Hurricanes’ Aho scored his 31st goal in Carolina against Montreal. Both gave their teams 1-0 leads in the first period.

It’s not the first time the two have combined on a statistical oddity. In 2018, New York’s Aho committed a hooking penalty on Carolina’s Aho, causing MSG Networks Islanders play-by-play broadcaster Brendan Burke to exclaim: “A little Sebastian Aho-on-Sebastian Aho crime.”

The two Ahos are not related, by the way. The Islanders’ Aho, Sebastian Johannes Aho, is 26 and from Sweden. He has three career NHL goals in limited action.

The Hurricanes’ Aho, Sebastian Antero Aho, is 24 and from Finland. He’s a two-time NHL All-Star and has 176 career goals.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|7 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
4|7 Modernize Your Agency's Human...
4|7 Oracle Cloud – National Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories