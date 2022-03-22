On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Italian cyclist 'OK' after collapsing at Catalonia Volta

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 6:02 am
MADRID (AP) — Italian cyclist Sonny Colbrelli was “conscious and feeling OK” a day after collapsing at the end of the first stage of the Catalonia Volta, his team said Tuesday.

Team Bahrain Victorious said Colbrelli “has since been in touch with family and friends as he recovers at the hospital.”

The team said he will undergo further medical tests to “discover the cause of yesterday’s incident” in which he collapsed after crossing the line in the final sprint. Colbrelli finished the stage in second place.

Spanish media said CPR was performed on the 31-year-old rider after he fell unconscious.

“All cardiac tests carried out last night showed no signs of concern or compromised functions,” the team said.

Sports News

