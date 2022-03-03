Jacksonville St. 78, Kennesaw St. 67

KENNESAW ST. (13-18)
Robinson 0-5 0-0 0, Burden 1-7 2-2 4, Rodgers 1-9 2-2 5, Stroud 4-9 0-3 9, Youngblood 7-12 1-2 20, Moultrie 4-8 0-0 12, Peterson 2-2 0-0 4, Jennings 3-5 0-0 8, Reddish 2-3 0-0 5, LaRue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 5-9 67.
JACKSONVILLE ST. (21-9)
Huffman 6-7 2-4 14, Adams 5-10 6-6 17, Finch 2-5 4-4 8, Gibbs 1-7 2-2 4, Henry 3-6 6-6 12, King 2-8 0-0 5, Zeliznak 6-6 2-4 14, Pal 1-1 0-0 2, Perdue 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-51 22-26 78.
Halftime_Jacksonville St. 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 14-33 (Youngblood 5-8, Moultrie 4-7, Jennings 2-4, Reddish 1-2, Stroud 1-4, Rodgers 1-6, Burden 0-2), Jacksonville St. 2-12 (Adams 1-3, King 1-4, Henry 0-1, Gibbs 0-4). Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 23 (Stroud 7), Jacksonville St. 35 (Zeliznak 9). Assists_Kennesaw St. 12 (Burden 7), Jacksonville St. 16 (Adams 5). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 19, Jacksonville St. 13.
