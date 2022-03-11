On Air: Cyber Chat
Jags release RB Hyde, tender 3 exclusive-rights free agents

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 1:51 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran running back Carlos Hyde on Friday, parting with one of the players former coach Urban Meyer brought in to help the team acclimate to his methods.

Hyde played for Meyer at Ohio State. The Jaguars paid him $2.44 million in 2021 to play behind starter James Robinson. Hyde finished with 253 yards rushing and a touchdown in his eighth NFL season.

It was his second stint in Jacksonville. He also spent much of the 2018 season with the Jaguars, a tenure that ended after he refused to enter a game late in the season.

The Jaguars also tendered three exclusive-rights free agents: pass rusher Jamir Jones, linebacker Chapelle Russell and running back Mekhi Sargent. All three had expiring contracts and fewer than three accrued seasons, so Jacksonville retains exclusive negotiating rights with those players.

___

