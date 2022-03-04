Jefferson and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders visit conference foe Old Dominion

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (22-8, 13-4 C-USA) at Old Dominion Monarchs (12-18, 7-10 C-USA)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: C-USA foes Old Dominion and Middle Tennessee square off on Saturday.

The Monarchs have gone 9-4 in home games. Old Dominion is third in C-USA in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Austin Trice leads the Monarchs with 9.0 boards.

The Blue Raiders are 13-4 in C-USA play. Middle Tennessee is eighth in C-USA with 32.3 rebounds per game led by DeAndre Dishman averaging 4.8.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Middle Tennessee won 63-48 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Eli Lawrence led Middle Tennessee with 18 points, and Trice led Old Dominion with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Keyser is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Monarchs. Trice is averaging 12.9 points and 11 rebounds over the past 10 games for Old Dominion.

Josh Jefferson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Lawrence is shooting 46.5% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

