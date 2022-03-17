Trending:
John Klingberg scores late in regulation and OT for Stars

The Associated Press
March 17, 2022 10:16 pm
MONTREAL (AP) — John Klingberg scored late in regulation and overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Klingberg tied it with 4:46 left in regulation and ended it with 10 seconds to go in the five-minute overtime.

Radek Faksa and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas. Jake Oettinger stopped 28 shots.

Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Corey Schueneman countered for Montreal. Jake Allen made 31 saves.

Stars: At New York Islanders on Saturday.

Canadiens: Host Ottawa on Saturday night.

