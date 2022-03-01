Trending:
Johnson, UIC beat Milwaukee 80-69 in Horizon League tourney

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 11:20 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kevin Johnson had 21 points as UIC topped Milwaukee 80-69 in the first round of the Horizon League Tourney on Tuesday night.

Michael Diggins had 13 points for UIC (14-15). Filip Skobalj added 12 points. Damaria Franklin had 12 points and six rebounds.

Jordan Lathon had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (10-22). Joey St. Pierre added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Markeith Browning II had 11 points.

