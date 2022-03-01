Jones leads Michigan against Michigan State after 25-point showing

Michigan State Spartans (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (15-12, 9-8 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts the Michigan State Spartans after DeVante Jones scored 25 points in Michigan’s 93-85 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Wolverines are 9-4 in home games. Michigan is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 72.7 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Spartans are 10-7 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is fourth in the Big Ten with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Marcus Bingham averaging 6.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big Ten play. Michigan State won the last meeting 83-67 on Jan. 29. Max Christie scored 16 points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Wolverines. Eli Brooks is averaging 8.7 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan.

A.J Hoggard is averaging 6.8 points and 5.2 assists for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 6.6 points over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

