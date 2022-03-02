Trending:
Jossell leads Stephen F. Austin over New Mexico St. 73-71

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 11:53 pm
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Latrell Jossell registered 17 points as Stephen F. Austin stretched its win streak to nine games, edging past New Mexico State 73-71 on Wednesday night.

Sadaidriene Hall’s two free throws with five seconds left gave the Lumberjacks a five-point edge before the Aggies made a 3-pointer at game’s end.

Gavin Kensmil had 15 points for Stephen F. Austin (21-8, 13-4 Western Athletic Conference). Hall added 14 points. David Kachelries had six assists.

Johnny McCants scored a career-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Aggies (23-6, 12-4). Virshon Cotton added 12 points. Teddy Allen had 11 points.

The Lumberjacks leveled the season series against the Aggies. New Mexico State defeated Stephen F. Austin 72-58 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

