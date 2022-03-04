Justice leads Western Kentucky against Marshall after 27-point outing

Marshall Thundering Herd (11-19, 4-13 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (18-12, 10-7 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Camron Justice scored 27 points in Western Kentucky’s 86-72 win against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Hilltoppers have gone 12-4 at home. Western Kentucky ranks fourth in C-USA shooting 36.4% from downtown, led by Justice shooting 39.9% from 3-point range.

The Thundering Herd have gone 4-13 against C-USA opponents. Marshall is 6-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Western Kentucky won the last matchup 86-72 on March 3. Justice scored 27 points points to help lead the Hilltoppers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hilltoppers. Justice is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Taevion Kinsey is averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

