Kalkbrenner and Creighton host Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (20-10, 10-8 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (21-9, 12-6 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts the Seton Hall Pirates after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 22 points in Creighton’s 64-62 win against the UConn Huskies.

The Bluejays have gone 11-3 at home. Creighton is sixth in the Big East with 13 assists per game led by Ryan Nembhard averaging 4.4.

The Pirates are 10-8 in conference play. Seton Hall ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Seton Hall won the last meeting 74-55 on Feb. 5. Kadary Richmond scored 14 points to help lead the Pirates to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Hawkins is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 14.2 points and 7.8 rebounds. Kalkbrenner is averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Jared Rhoden is shooting 39.5% and averaging 16.1 points for the Pirates. Jamir Harris is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

