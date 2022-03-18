Kansas 77, Georgia Tech 58

GEORGIA TECH (21-11)
Cubaj 4-9 0-0 8, Strautmane 8-11 0-0 18, Hermosa 3-12 1-2 7, Lahtinen 3-12 0-0 7, Love 2-9 2-4 7, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 2-5 0-0 6, Bulane 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 2-4 0-0 5, Totals 24-62 3-6 58
KANSAS (21-9)
Chatzileonti 6-11 2-4 15, Jackson 7-10 0-0 14, Brosseau 1-5 0-0 2, Franklin 3-9 1-2 8, Kersgieter 6-13 4-5 19, Jessen 0-0 0-0 0, Prater 5-6 2-2 12, Thomas 1-7 3-4 5, Eltayeb 0-0 0-0 0, Papadopoulou 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 30-62 12-17 77
|Georgia Tech
|22
|9
|15
|12
|—
|58
|Kansas
|13
|21
|24
|19
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 7-21 (Cubaj 0-1, Strautmane 2-4, Lahtinen 1-6, Love 1-3, Bates 2-5, Carter 1-2), Kansas 5-14 (Chatzileonti 1-1, Brosseau 0-2, Franklin 1-2, Kersgieter 3-4, Thomas 0-5). Assists_Georgia Tech 11 (Lahtinen 4), Kansas 13 (Prater 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 34 (Cubaj 11), Kansas 40 (Chatzileonti 10). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 14, Kansas 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.