Kansas and Creighton play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Creighton Bluejays (24-11, 12-7 Big East) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (29-6, 14-4 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -10

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks square off against the Creighton Bluejays in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks have gone 14-4 against Big 12 teams. Kansas averages 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Bluejays are 12-7 in Big East play. Creighton is 6-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Christian Braun is shooting 46.9% and averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Ryan Hawkins is averaging 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

