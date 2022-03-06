Kansas G Agbaji unanimous pick by B12 coaches as top player

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas junior guard Ochai Agbaji was the unanimous pick by the Big 12 coaches as the league’s player of the year.

The Big 12 announced their season awards Sunday night, a day after the regular season ended with Baylor and Kansas sharing the conference title.

Baylor’s Scott Drew was selected by his peers as the Big 12’s top coach for the third season in a row. The Bears won another Big 12 title this season despite the departures of three top guards and a five-year forward after winning their first national championship last year.

Agbaji, the league’s top scorer at 19.8 points per game, and Texas Tech senior forward Bryson Williams were unanimous picks on the All-Big 12 first team. They were joined by Iowa State senior guard Izaiah Brockington, Baylor senior guard James Akinjo and Kansas State sophomore guard Nijel Pack.

Akinjo, Brockington and Williams are all seniors who transferred to their current schools and are in their first Big 12 seasons.

