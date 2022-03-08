Kansas State meets West Virginia in Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (14-16, 6-12 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas State Wildcats play in the Big 12 Tournament against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Wildcats are 9-7 in home games. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 with 12.6 assists per game led by Markquis Nowell averaging 5.1.

The Mountaineers are 4-14 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 29.9 rebounds per game led by Gabe Osabuohien averaging 5.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wildcats won 78-73 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Nowell led the Wildcats with 21 points, and Taz Sherman led the Mountaineers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is averaging 17.4 points for the Wildcats. Mike McGuirl is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Sherman is averaging 18.3 points for the Mountaineers. Malik Curry is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 23.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

