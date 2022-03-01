Kennesaw St. 82, E. Kentucky 73

E. KENTUCKY (13-18)
Moreno 3-10 1-2 9, Cruickshank 3-7 0-0 9, Lewis 2-8 1-2 6, Robb 1-7 0-0 2, Blanton 8-19 4-5 23, Brown 8-14 4-4 22, Wardy 1-2 0-1 2, Bennett 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 10-14 73.
KENNESAW ST. (13-17)
Robinson 7-8 3-5 18, Burden 5-10 4-6 15, Rodgers 7-11 2-2 22, Stroud 3-6 0-2 7, Youngblood 3-8 2-2 9, Peterson 1-2 0-0 2, Jennings 1-3 4-4 6, Reddish 1-5 1-2 3, Moultrie 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 16-23 82.
Halftime_E. Kentucky 32-25. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 11-28 (Blanton 3-4, Cruickshank 3-6, Brown 2-4, Moreno 2-6, Lewis 1-4, Robb 0-4), Kennesaw St. 10-21 (Rodgers 6-9, Robinson 1-1, Youngblood 1-1, Burden 1-2, Stroud 1-2, Jennings 0-2, Moultrie 0-2, Reddish 0-2). Rebounds_E. Kentucky 32 (Moreno, Blanton 8), Kennesaw St. 34 (Stroud, Peterson 7). Assists_E. Kentucky 14 (Robb 5), Kennesaw St. 19 (Burden 8). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 20, Kennesaw St. 12. A_1,194 (4,600).
