Kennesaw State tops Eastern Kentucky in Atlantic Sun tourney

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 9:38 pm
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Spencer Rodgers had 22 points as Kennesaw State defeated Eastern Kentucky 82-73 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.

Demond Robinson had 18 points for Kennesaw State (13-17). Terrell Burden added 15 points and eight assists. Rodgers hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Devontae Blanton had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Colonels (13-18). Jomaru Brown added 22 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

