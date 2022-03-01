Kent St. 63, N. Illinois 55

KENT ST. (20-9)
Davis 1-6 1-1 3, Odusipe 0-0 0-0 0, Carry 5-12 11-15 22, Garcia 2-5 0-0 4, Jacobs 4-9 3-5 12, Santiago 1-5 2-4 4, Beck 2-4 2-2 7, Hamilton 5-6 1-3 11, Hernandez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 20-30 63.
N. ILLINOIS (8-21)
Makuoi 2-7 3-5 7, Crump 1-2 0-0 3, Hankerson 2-11 2-2 6, Thornton 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 6-16 3-5 16, Hunter 1-4 1-2 3, Okanu 5-6 4-4 14, Kueth 0-0 2-2 2, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Kon 1-1 0-2 2, Manuel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 15-22 62.
Halftime_Kent St. 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Kent St. 3-18 (Beck 1-3, Jacobs 1-3, Carry 1-6, Davis 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Santiago 0-4), N. Illinois 2-16 (Crump 1-2, Williams 1-4, Russell 0-1, Thornton 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Hankerson 0-6). Fouled Out_Hamilton. Rebounds_Kent St. 32 (Jacobs 9), N. Illinois 30 (Makuoi, Hunter 6). Assists_Kent St. 12 (Carry 6), N. Illinois 8 (Hankerson 3). Total Fouls_Kent St. 19, N. Illinois 24. A_706 (10,000).
