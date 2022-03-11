Kent St. 67, Ohio 61

OHIO (24-9)
Carter 3-11 4-8 10, Roderick 1-4 0-2 2, Vander Plas 6-9 7-10 20, Mil.Brown 3-6 0-0 8, Sears 4-12 4-4 15, Schmock 2-5 0-0 6, Ezuma 0-0 0-0 0, Clayton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 15-24 61.
KENT ST. (23-9)
Davis 2-4 0-0 5, Odusipe 0-0 0-0 0, Carry 6-18 3-5 16, Garcia 2-7 3-4 8, Jacobs 9-13 0-0 19, Hamilton 3-5 0-0 6, Santiago 1-3 0-0 3, Beck 3-7 3-4 10, Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 9-13 67.
Halftime_Kent St. 31-23. 3-Point Goals_Ohio 8-24 (Sears 3-8, Mil.Brown 2-5, Schmock 2-5, Vander Plas 1-4, Roderick 0-2), Kent St. 6-17 (Jacobs 1-1, Davis 1-2, Beck 1-3, Garcia 1-3, Santiago 1-3, Carry 1-5). Rebounds_Ohio 27 (Carter 7), Kent St. 37 (Jacobs 10). Assists_Ohio 5 (Vander Plas, Sears 2), Kent St. 11 (Jacobs 5). Total Fouls_Ohio 13, Kent St. 18.
