Kent St. 70, Buffalo 65

BUFFALO (19-10)
Mballa 3-7 0-0 7, Williams 7-12 2-2 18, Skogman 2-5 0-0 5, Jack 1-5 0-0 2, Segu 6-14 0-0 14, Fagan 2-4 0-0 4, Hardnett 5-7 2-3 12, Brewton 1-6 0-0 3, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 4-5 65.
KENT ST. (21-9)
Beck 2-6 1-2 6, Davis 1-4 1-1 3, Carry 8-17 2-3 20, Garcia 3-11 0-0 7, Jacobs 7-18 0-1 16, Hamilton 3-7 0-0 6, Santiago 4-9 0-0 12, Sullinger 0-1 0-0 0, Odusipe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-73 4-7 70.
Halftime_Kent St. 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 7-25 (Segu 2-6, Williams 2-6, Mballa 1-2, Skogman 1-3, Brewton 1-5, Fagan 0-1, Jack 0-2), Kent St. 10-27 (Santiago 4-9, Jacobs 2-3, Carry 2-7, Garcia 1-1, Beck 1-4, Hamilton 0-1, Davis 0-2). Rebounds_Buffalo 35 (Mballa 9), Kent St. 33 (Jacobs 9). Assists_Buffalo 13 (Williams 5), Kent St. 13 (Carry 9). Total Fouls_Buffalo 13, Kent St. 13.
