Kent St. 85, Miami (Ohio) 75

MIAMI (OHIO) (14-18)
Ayah 7-8 2-2 16, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-7 4-5 9, Grant 6-19 2-2 15, Lairy 4-9 5-5 14, Coleman-Lands 1-7 0-1 2, McNamara 5-7 3-6 13, White 2-2 0-0 6, Etzler 0-1 0-0 0, J.Beck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 16-21 75.
KENT ST. (22-9)
Davis 1-3 2-2 4, Odusipe 0-0 0-0 0, Carry 5-15 3-4 15, Garcia 4-7 2-2 12, Jacobs 4-9 12-15 21, Santiago 1-4 5-5 8, Hamilton 7-10 1-1 15, T.Beck 2-4 3-4 8, Hernandez 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-54 28-33 85.
Halftime_Kent St. 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Miami (Ohio) 5-25 (White 2-2, Lairy 1-3, Williams 1-5, Grant 1-7, Brown 0-1, Etzler 0-1, Coleman-Lands 0-6), Kent St. 7-26 (Garcia 2-5, Carry 2-8, T.Beck 1-3, Jacobs 1-3, Santiago 1-4, Hernandez 0-1, Davis 0-2). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Miami (Ohio) 25 (Williams 8), Kent St. 36 (Jacobs 11). Assists_Miami (Ohio) 11 (Grant 5), Kent St. 14 (Carry 8). Total Fouls_Miami (Ohio) 22, Kent St. 16.
