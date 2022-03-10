Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kent St. 85, Miami (Ohio) 75

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 1:04 pm
< a min read
      

MIAMI (OHIO) (14-18)

Ayah 7-8 2-2 16, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-7 4-5 9, Grant 6-19 2-2 15, Lairy 4-9 5-5 14, Coleman-Lands 1-7 0-1 2, McNamara 5-7 3-6 13, White 2-2 0-0 6, Etzler 0-1 0-0 0, J.Beck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 16-21 75.

KENT ST. (22-9)

Davis 1-3 2-2 4, Odusipe 0-0 0-0 0, Carry 5-15 3-4 15, Garcia 4-7 2-2 12, Jacobs 4-9 12-15 21, Santiago 1-4 5-5 8, Hamilton 7-10 1-1 15, T.Beck 2-4 3-4 8, Hernandez 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-54 28-33 85.

Halftime_Kent St. 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Miami (Ohio) 5-25 (White 2-2, Lairy 1-3, Williams 1-5, Grant 1-7, Brown 0-1, Etzler 0-1, Coleman-Lands 0-6), Kent St. 7-26 (Garcia 2-5, Carry 2-8, T.Beck 1-3, Jacobs 1-3, Santiago 1-4, Hernandez 0-1, Davis 0-2). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Miami (Ohio) 25 (Williams 8), Kent St. 36 (Jacobs 11). Assists_Miami (Ohio) 11 (Grant 5), Kent St. 14 (Carry 8). Total Fouls_Miami (Ohio) 22, Kent St. 16.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 EC-Council Computer Forensics Training...
3|9 Hyland Federal Automation Hands-on...
3|10 ServiceNow Federal Forum - The Future...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies "tree cookies" in Montana