Kent State faces Buffalo after Carry’s 22-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (19-9, 13-5 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (20-9, 15-4 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces the Buffalo Bulls after Sincere Carry scored 22 points in Kent State’s 63-55 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Golden Flashes are 10-4 on their home court. Kent State is seventh in the MAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Malique Jacobs averaging 5.4.

The Bulls are 13-5 in conference play. Buffalo averages 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAC play. Buffalo won the last meeting 64-51 on Jan. 22. Jeenathan Williams scored 25 points to help lead the Bulls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carry is averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Flashes. Jacobs is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Williams averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Josh Mballa is shooting 50.8% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 10-0, averaging 73.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Bulls: 9-1, averaging 89.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

