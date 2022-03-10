Kent State Golden Flashes play in MAC Tournament against the Miami (OH) RedHawks

Miami (OH) RedHawks (14-17, 8-12 MAC) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (21-9, 16-4 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kent State -6.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Kent State Golden Flashes play in the MAC Tournament against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Golden Flashes have gone 11-4 at home. Kent State scores 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The RedHawks are 8-12 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) ranks third in the MAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Dae Dae Grant averaging 4.1.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Kent State won the last meeting 78-65 on Feb. 2. Sincere Carry scored 20 to help lead Kent State to the victory, and Grant scored 18 points for Miami (OH).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carry is scoring 18.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Grant is shooting 42.7% and averaging 17.5 points for the RedHawks. Isaiah Coleman-Lands is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 10-0, averaging 73.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

