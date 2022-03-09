On Air: Panel Discussions
Kent State’s Carry named Mid-American Player of Year

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 12:00 pm
< a min read
      

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kent State’s strong season in the Mid-American Conference has been rewarded with junior guard Sincere Carry being named the league’s top player and Rob Senderoff winning coach of the year honors.

Forward Justyn Hamilton collected a third award for the Golden Flashes as the best sixth man.

Carry averaged 18.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.5 blocks in 30 games for the Golden Flashes (21-9), the No. 1 seed in this week’s MAC tournament. Kent State rides a 12-game winning streak into the tourney.

Carry is the fourth Kent State player to win the award, joining Justin Greene (2011), Al Fisher (2008) and DeAndre Haynes (2006).

Senderoff has won at least 20 games seven times in 11 seasons at Kent State. Earlier this season, he notched his 200th career win and 100th in the MAC. He’s the first Kent State coach to win since Geno Ford in 2011.

___

