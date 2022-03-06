Kentucky 64, No. 1 South Carolina 62

KENTUCKY (19-11)
Leveretter 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 5-14 7-10 18, Hunt 2-3 0-0 5, Massengill 3-8 1-1 7, Walker 0-4 0-0 0, Edwards 11-21 2-2 27, Owens 1-3 0-0 2, Benton 2-4 0-0 5, Totals 24-57 10-13 64
SOUTH CAROLINA (29-2)
Boston 9-18 3-4 21, Saxton 1-4 2-2 4, Beal 0-4 3-6 3, Cooke 5-16 2-6 15, Henderson 3-11 0-0 9, Amihere 2-8 2-2 6, Grissett 0-1 0-0 0, Cardoso 1-1 0-0 2, Hall 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 22-66 12-20 62
|Kentucky
|18
|3
|22
|21
|—
|64
|South Carolina
|21
|9
|25
|7
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-14 (Howard 1-4, Hunt 1-2, Walker 0-1, Edwards 3-5, Benton 1-2), South Carolina 6-15 (Boston 0-1, Saxton 0-1, Beal 0-1, Cooke 3-7, Henderson 3-5). Assists_Kentucky 16 (Massengill 6), South Carolina 16 (Henderson 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 32 (Edwards 9), South Carolina 44 (Boston 11). Total Fouls_Kentucky 20, South Carolina 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,997.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.