Kentucky 83, Mississippi St. 67

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 9:34 pm
MISSISSIPPI ST. (15-14)

Kohl 3-4 0-2 6, Anastasia Hayes 5-13 3-5 13, Jordan 8-17 3-5 21, Taylor 3-11 0-0 6, Thompson 7-14 4-4 19, Aislynn Hayes 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-63 10-16 67

KENTUCKY (16-11)

Leveretter 2-3 0-2 4, Howard 6-16 1-1 14, Hunt 1-3 0-0 2, Massengill 6-11 0-0 12, Walker 7-12 6-6 21, Edwards 8-13 2-3 18, Benton 6-10 0-0 12, King 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-68 9-12 83

Mississippi St. 21 9 14 23 67
Kentucky 16 22 19 26 83

3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 3-10 (Jordan 2-5, Taylor 0-2, Thompson 1-2, Ai.Hayes 0-1), Kentucky 2-12 (Howard 1-5, Massengill 0-1, Walker 1-5, Benton 0-1). Assists_Mississippi St. 15 (Taylor 7), Kentucky 20 (Massengill 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mississippi St. 25 (Thompson 8), Kentucky 47 (Edwards 14). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 11, Kentucky 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

