Kinsey scores 23, Marshall tops FIU 74-62 in CUSA opener

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 9:59 pm
< a min read
      

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Taevion Kinsey had 23 points as Marshall topped Florida International 74-62 in a first-round game in the Conference USA tournament on Tuesday night.

Obinna Anochili-Killen had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Marshall (12-20). Mikel Beyers added 14 points. Andrew Taylor had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tevin Brewer had 23 points for the Panthers (15-17). Denver Jones added 12 points. Eric Lovett had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

