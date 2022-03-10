Koloko, No. 2 Arizona top Stanford 84-80 in Pac-12 quarters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Christian Koloko scored 24 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 20 and No. 2 Arizona held off Stanford 84-80 on Thursday in the Pac-12 quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Wildcats (29-3) had a hard time shaking the Cardinal in a win late in the regular season and faced a similar issue to open the tournament.

Koloko put Arizona up 82-77 on a two-handed dunk, but Harrison Ingram (16 points) cut the lead to two on a corner 3 with 13 seconds left. Ninth-seeded Stanford (16-16) quickly fouled Pelle Larsson and he made two free throws with 8.5 seconds left to send the Wildcats into the next round.

Spencer Jones scored 28 points for Stanford, which went 11 for 20 behind the arc.

Arizona will face the Oregon-Colorado winner Friday in the semifinals.

NO. 6 KANSAS 87, WEST VIRGINIA 63

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji led Kansas with 18 points, and West Virginia coach Bob Huggins picked up two technical fouls and was ejected 10 minutes into the game.

The top-seeded Jayhawks (26-6), who also beat the Mountaineers twice in the regular season, will play fifth-seeded TCU on Friday night for a spot in the title game.

Christian Braun added 11 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Kansas, which jumped out to a 41-19 lead by halftime. Jalen Wilson had 15 points.

Malik Curry led West Virginia ( 16-17) with 19 points. Taz Sherman had 10 points but was just 3 of 14 from the field.

NO. 7 DUKE 88, SYRACUSE 79

NEW YORK (AP) — Duke began coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a tougher-than-expected victory Thursday over Syracuse, which played without suspended star Buddy Boeheim.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 26 points as top-seeded Duke (27-5) advanced to Friday’s semifinals at Barclays Center against fourth-seeded Miami.

The Blue Devils couldn’t shake the Orange until they closed the game on a 10-0 run.

Playing without ACC leading scorer Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse (16-17) got a lift from from big brother Jimmy Boeheim, who scored a season-high 28 points.

Buddy Boeheim was suspended for the game by the conference for a “flagrant act” after he punched a Florida State player in the stomach during the Orange’s second-round victory Wednesday.

NO. 11 PROVIDENCE 65, BUTLER 61

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Durham drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds left for his first basket of the game, and Providence barely got past pesky Butler in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

Nate Watson scored a season-high 26 points for the top-seeded Friars (25-4), who avoided an early exit at Madison Square Garden after winning the first regular-season conference championship in school history.

The gritty Friars, who improved to 11-2 in games decided by five points or fewer, will play No. 4 seed Creighton in the opener of Friday night’s doubleheader.

Chuck Harris had 14 points and Bryce Golden scored all 13 of his points in the second half for the ninth-seeded Bulldogs (14-19), who rallied late to beat No. 8 seed Xavier in overtime in the first round Wednesday.

TCU 65, NO. 22 TEXAS 60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Damion Baugh led TCU on a frantic second-half comeback, Eddie Lampkin provided the go-ahead bucket with 39 seconds left, and the Horned Frogs rallied past Texas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

Baugh finished with 17 points, and Mike Miles overcame an ankle injury and a dreadful first half to add 13 points as fifth-seeded TCU (20-11) rode its school-record fifth win over a ranked team this season into a semifinal matchup with No. 6 Kansas.

The Horned Frogs trailed 40-20 before Miles scored just before halftime, and that jumpstarted a comeback fueled by some hot shooting and defensive stops. They took the lead for good when Baugh found Lampkin under the basket on a set play out of a timeout.

Timmy Allen led Texas (21-11) with 16 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 24 IOWA 112, NORTHWESTERN 76

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 26 points and Jordan Bohannon had 17, leading Iowa to the runaway victory in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Murray was 11 of 16 from the field and also had eight rebounds as the Hawkeyes (23-9) delivered a historic performance in coach Fran McCaffery’s 400th game at the school. They broke single-game tourney records for points, field goals (43) and 3-point baskets (19).

The Wildcats (15-16) were led by Ryan Young with 14 points and Boo Buie with 12.

Iowa has won nine of its last 11, and 20 of its 23 wins have come by double digits.

