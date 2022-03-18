Korn Ferry Tour Chitimacha Louisiana Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club
|Broussard, La.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 6,961; Par: 71
|Completion of First Round
Peter Uihlein 30-35_65 -6
Shad Tuten 33-32_65 -6
Mark Hubbard 33-32_65 -6
Braden Thornberry 32-33_65 -6
Augusto Núñez 32-33_65 -6
Tom Whitney 35-31_66 -5
José de Jesús Rodríguez 31-35_66 -5
Taylor Montgomery 34-32_66 -5
Kevin Roy 34-32_66 -5
Mark Anderson 30-36_66 -5
Kevin Dougherty 33-33_66 -5
Ben Taylor 35-31_66 -5
Curtis Luck 31-35_66 -5
Bo Hoag 33-33_66 -5
Erik Barnes 34-33_67 -4
Rob Oppenheim 33-34_67 -4
Kyle Westmoreland 32-35_67 -4
Garett Reband 34-33_67 -4
Conner Godsey 32-35_67 -4
Nick Voke 34-33_67 -4
Brad Brunner 33-34_67 -4
Fabián Gómez 33-34_67 -4
Justin Suh 32-35_67 -4
Vincent Norrman 33-34_67 -4
David Skinns 32-36_68 -3
Joshua Creel 34-34_68 -3
Alexandre Rocha 33-35_68 -3
Carl Yuan 34-34_68 -3
Grant Hirschman 36-32_68 -3
Andrew Kozan 34-34_68 -3
Brandon Harkins 34-34_68 -3
Theo Humphrey 34-34_68 -3
Michael Kim 32-36_68 -3
Chris Baker 36-32_68 -3
Julián Etulain 34-34_68 -3
Andrew Yun 34-34_68 -3
Matt McCarty 37-31_68 -3
Nicholas Lindheim 35-34_69 -2
Xinjun Zhang 36-33_69 -2
Zecheng Dou 35-34_69 -2
A.J. Crouch 35-34_69 -2
Luis Gagne 35-34_69 -2
Alex Chiarella 36-33_69 -2
Tain Lee 34-35_69 -2
MJ Daffue 34-35_69 -2
Brandon Pierce 34-35_69 -2
Roberto Díaz 36-33_69 -2
Tyson Alexander 35-34_69 -2
Trevor Werbylo 34-35_69 -2
Sam Stevens 35-34_69 -2
Michael Feagles 34-35_69 -2
Seonghyeon Kim 35-34_69 -2
Mark Anguiano 36-33_69 -2
Christopher Malec 34-35_69 -2
Chase Parker 35-34_69 -2
Ryan Blaum 34-36_70 -1
Justin Lower 34-36_70 -1
Brett Drewitt 37-33_70 -1
Scott Brown 37-33_70 -1
Vince India 34-36_70 -1
Steven Fisk 35-35_70 -1
Chandler Blanchet 35-35_70 -1
Nathan Jeansonne 34-36_70 -1
John Chin 34-36_70 -1
Robby Shelton 35-35_70 -1
Stuart Macdonald 36-34_70 -1
Brandon Matthews 35-35_70 -1
Anders Albertson 33-37_70 -1
Tano Goya 36-34_70 -1
Corey Shaun 34-36_70 -1
Albin Choi 35-35_70 -1
Kyle Reifers 34-37_71 E
Ben Kohles 35-36_71 E
Josh Teater 33-38_71 E
Sangmoon Bae 34-37_71 E
John VanDerLaan 35-36_71 E
Jim Knous 36-35_71 E
Rhein Gibson 34-37_71 E
Will Gordon 36-35_71 E
Pontus Nyholm 35-36_71 E
Tee-K Kelly 38-33_71 E
Tripp Kinney 33-38_71 E
Thomas Walsh 35-36_71 E
Matthew Picanso 37-34_71 E
Luke Haskew 36-35_71 E
Matt Atkins 35-36_71 E
Sam Saunders 35-36_71 E
Tom Lewis 40-31_71 E
Byeong Hun An 35-36_71 E
Shawn Stefani 34-37_71 E
Cody Gribble 35-36_71 E
John Augenstein 36-35_71 E
T.J. Vogel 37-34_71 E
Jeremy Paul 37-34_71 E
Davis Thompson 35-36_71 E
Jake Mccrory 35-36_71 E
Martin Flores 35-37_72 +1
Zack Fischer 38-34_72 +1
Patrick Cover 36-36_72 +1
Thomas Rosenmueller 35-37_72 +1
Marcos Montenegro 34-38_72 +1
Harry Hall 35-37_72 +1
Rafael Campos 35-37_72 +1
Akshay Bhatia 37-35_72 +1
Patrick Fishburn 36-36_72 +1
Ryan McCormick 36-36_72 +1
Kris Ventura 33-39_72 +1
Blayne Barber 35-37_72 +1
Paul Haley II 36-36_72 +1
Clay Feagler 33-39_72 +1
Eric Cole 36-36_72 +1
Scott Harrington 35-38_73 +2
David Kocher 34-39_73 +2
Dawson Armstrong 36-37_73 +2
Dan McCarthy 35-38_73 +2
Joey Garber 36-37_73 +2
Charlie Saxon 35-38_73 +2
John Pak 35-38_73 +2
Heath Slocum 36-38_74 +3
Chad Collins 36-38_74 +3
Patrick Newcomb 35-39_74 +3
Martin Contini 36-38_74 +3
Marcelo Rozo 37-37_74 +3
Daniel Chopra 36-38_74 +3
Carson Young 34-40_74 +3
Brad Hopfinger 35-39_74 +3
Jonathan Brightwell 36-38_74 +3
George Cunningham 37-38_75 +4
Jimmy Stanger 39-36_75 +4
Ben Griffin 38-37_75 +4
Nicolas Echavarria 36-39_75 +4
Boyd Owens 37-38_75 +4
Brent Grant 38-38_76 +5
Jay Card III 38-38_76 +5
Corey Pereira 38-38_76 +5
Peyton White 36-40_76 +5
Steven Bowditch 36-41_77 +6
Aaron Baddeley 41-36_77 +6
Michael Gellerman 39-38_77 +6
Tag Ridings 40-38_78 +7
Brandon Crick 40-38_78 +7
Stephen Franken 37-42_79 +8
Derek Fribbs 40-39_79 +8
Austin Fox 39-45_84 +13
