Korn Ferry Tour Chitimacha Louisiana Open Par Scores

The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 11:46 am
3 min read
      
Friday
At Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club
Broussard, La.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 6,961; Par: 71
Completion of First Round

Peter Uihlein 30-35_65   -6

Shad Tuten 33-32_65   -6

Mark Hubbard 33-32_65   -6

Braden Thornberry 32-33_65   -6

Augusto Núñez 32-33_65   -6

Tom Whitney 35-31_66   -5

José de Jesús Rodríguez 31-35_66   -5

Taylor Montgomery 34-32_66   -5

Kevin Roy 34-32_66   -5

Mark Anderson 30-36_66   -5

Kevin Dougherty 33-33_66   -5

Ben Taylor 35-31_66   -5

Curtis Luck 31-35_66   -5

Bo Hoag 33-33_66   -5

Erik Barnes 34-33_67   -4

Rob Oppenheim 33-34_67   -4

Kyle Westmoreland 32-35_67   -4

Garett Reband 34-33_67   -4

Conner Godsey 32-35_67   -4

Nick Voke 34-33_67   -4

Brad Brunner 33-34_67   -4

Fabián Gómez 33-34_67   -4

Justin Suh 32-35_67   -4

Vincent Norrman 33-34_67   -4

David Skinns 32-36_68   -3

Joshua Creel 34-34_68   -3

Alexandre Rocha 33-35_68   -3

Carl Yuan 34-34_68   -3

Grant Hirschman 36-32_68   -3

Andrew Kozan 34-34_68   -3

Brandon Harkins 34-34_68   -3

Theo Humphrey 34-34_68   -3

Michael Kim 32-36_68   -3

Chris Baker 36-32_68   -3

Julián Etulain 34-34_68   -3

Andrew Yun 34-34_68   -3

Matt McCarty 37-31_68   -3

Nicholas Lindheim 35-34_69   -2

Xinjun Zhang 36-33_69   -2

Zecheng Dou 35-34_69   -2

A.J. Crouch 35-34_69   -2

Luis Gagne 35-34_69   -2

Alex Chiarella 36-33_69   -2

Tain Lee 34-35_69   -2

MJ Daffue 34-35_69   -2

Brandon Pierce 34-35_69   -2

Roberto Díaz 36-33_69   -2

Tyson Alexander 35-34_69   -2

Trevor Werbylo 34-35_69   -2

Sam Stevens 35-34_69   -2

Michael Feagles 34-35_69   -2

Seonghyeon Kim 35-34_69   -2

Mark Anguiano 36-33_69   -2

Christopher Malec 34-35_69   -2

Chase Parker 35-34_69   -2

Ryan Blaum 34-36_70   -1

Justin Lower 34-36_70   -1

Brett Drewitt 37-33_70   -1

Scott Brown 37-33_70   -1

Vince India 34-36_70   -1

Steven Fisk 35-35_70   -1

Chandler Blanchet 35-35_70   -1

Nathan Jeansonne 34-36_70   -1

John Chin 34-36_70   -1

Robby Shelton 35-35_70   -1

Stuart Macdonald 36-34_70   -1

Brandon Matthews 35-35_70   -1

Anders Albertson 33-37_70   -1

Tano Goya 36-34_70   -1

Corey Shaun 34-36_70   -1

Albin Choi 35-35_70   -1

Kyle Reifers 34-37_71    E

Ben Kohles 35-36_71    E

Josh Teater 33-38_71    E

Sangmoon Bae 34-37_71    E

John VanDerLaan 35-36_71    E

Jim Knous 36-35_71    E

Rhein Gibson 34-37_71    E

Will Gordon 36-35_71    E

Pontus Nyholm 35-36_71    E

Tee-K Kelly 38-33_71    E

Tripp Kinney 33-38_71    E

Thomas Walsh 35-36_71    E

Matthew Picanso 37-34_71    E

Luke Haskew 36-35_71    E

Matt Atkins 35-36_71    E

Sam Saunders 35-36_71    E

Tom Lewis 40-31_71    E

Byeong Hun An 35-36_71    E

Shawn Stefani 34-37_71    E

Cody Gribble 35-36_71    E

John Augenstein 36-35_71    E

T.J. Vogel 37-34_71    E

Jeremy Paul 37-34_71    E

Davis Thompson 35-36_71    E

Jake Mccrory 35-36_71    E

Martin Flores 35-37_72   +1

Zack Fischer 38-34_72   +1

Patrick Cover 36-36_72   +1

Thomas Rosenmueller 35-37_72   +1

Marcos Montenegro 34-38_72   +1

Harry Hall 35-37_72   +1

Rafael Campos 35-37_72   +1

Akshay Bhatia 37-35_72   +1

Patrick Fishburn 36-36_72   +1

Ryan McCormick 36-36_72   +1

Kris Ventura 33-39_72   +1

Blayne Barber 35-37_72   +1

Paul Haley II 36-36_72   +1

Clay Feagler 33-39_72   +1

Eric Cole 36-36_72   +1

Scott Harrington 35-38_73   +2

David Kocher 34-39_73   +2

Dawson Armstrong 36-37_73   +2

Dan McCarthy 35-38_73   +2

Joey Garber 36-37_73   +2

Charlie Saxon 35-38_73   +2

John Pak 35-38_73   +2

Heath Slocum 36-38_74   +3

Chad Collins 36-38_74   +3

Patrick Newcomb 35-39_74   +3

Martin Contini 36-38_74   +3

Marcelo Rozo 37-37_74   +3

Daniel Chopra 36-38_74   +3

Carson Young 34-40_74   +3

Brad Hopfinger 35-39_74   +3

Jonathan Brightwell 36-38_74   +3

George Cunningham 37-38_75   +4

Jimmy Stanger 39-36_75   +4

Ben Griffin 38-37_75   +4

Nicolas Echavarria 36-39_75   +4

Boyd Owens 37-38_75   +4

Brent Grant 38-38_76   +5

Jay Card III 38-38_76   +5

Corey Pereira 38-38_76   +5

Peyton White 36-40_76   +5

Steven Bowditch 36-41_77   +6

Aaron Baddeley 41-36_77   +6

Michael Gellerman 39-38_77   +6

Tag Ridings 40-38_78   +7

Brandon Crick 40-38_78   +7

Stephen Franken 37-42_79   +8

Derek Fribbs 40-39_79   +8

Austin Fox 39-45_84  +13

