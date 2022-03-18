Korn Ferry Tour Chitimacha Louisiana Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club
|Broussard, La.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 6,961; Par: 71
|Partial Second Round
|Suspended due to darkness
Shad Tuten 65-66_131 -11
Braden Thornberry 65-67_132 -10
Trevor Werbylo 69-64_133 -9
Peter Uihlein 65-68_133 -9
Mark Hubbard 65-68_133 -9
Justin Suh 67-67_134 -8
Seonghyeon Kim 69-65_134 -8
Taylor Montgomery 66-68_134 -8
José de Jesús Rodríguez 66-68_134 -8
Kevin Roy 66-68_134 -8
Carl Yuan 68-66_134 -8
Bo Hoag 66-69_135 -7
Julián Etulain 68-67_135 -7
Mark Anderson 66-69_135 -7
Kevin Dougherty 66-69_135 -7
Brandon Matthews 70-66_136 -6
Tano Goya 70-66_136 -6
Mark Anguiano 69-67_136 -6
Erik Barnes 67-69_136 -6
Zecheng Dou 69-67_136 -6
Garett Reband 67-69_136 -6
Tyson Alexander 69-68_137 -5
Corey Shaun 70-67_137 -5
Augusto Núñez 65-72_137 -5
Vincent Norrman 67-70_137 -5
Tom Whitney 66-71_137 -5
Ben Kohles 71-66_137 -5
Justin Lower 70-67_137 -5
Theo Humphrey 68-70_138 -4
John Chin 70-68_138 -4
Ben Taylor 66-72_138 -4
Robby Shelton 70-68_138 -4
Michael Kim 68-70_138 -4
Chris Baker 68-70_138 -4
Jeremy Paul 71-67_138 -4
John Pak 73-65_138 -4
Matt McCarty 68-70_138 -4
Jake Mccrory 71-67_138 -4
David Skinns 68-70_138 -4
Joshua Creel 68-70_138 -4
Kyle Reifers 71-67_138 -4
Xinjun Zhang 69-69_138 -4
Brandon Harkins 68-71_139 -3
Byeong Hun An 71-68_139 -3
Curtis Luck 66-73_139 -3
Cody Gribble 71-68_139 -3
Paul Haley II 72-67_139 -3
Michael Feagles 69-70_139 -3
Chase Parker 69-70_139 -3
Alexandre Rocha 68-71_139 -3
Rob Oppenheim 67-72_139 -3
Rhein Gibson 71-68_139 -3
A.J. Crouch 69-70_139 -3
Kyle Westmoreland 67-72_139 -3
Stuart Macdonald 70-70_140 -2
Shawn Stefani 71-69_140 -2
Fabián Gómez 67-73_140 -2
Albin Choi 70-70_140 -2
Davis Thompson 71-69_140 -2
Andrew Yun 68-72_140 -2
Nicholas Lindheim 69-71_140 -2
Sangmoon Bae 71-69_140 -2
Josh Teater 71-69_140 -2
Brett Drewitt 70-70_140 -2
Scott Brown 70-70_140 -2
Dawson Armstrong 73-67_140 -2
Zack Fischer 72-68_140 -2
Grant Hirschman 68-72_140 -2
Conner Godsey 67-73_140 -2
Harry Hall 72-69_141 -1
Roberto Díaz 69-72_141 -1
Ben Griffin 75-66_141 -1
Sam Stevens 69-72_141 -1
John Augenstein 71-70_141 -1
Eric Cole 72-69_141 -1
Christopher Malec 69-72_141 -1
Joey Garber 73-68_141 -1
Patrick Cover 72-69_141 -1
Carson Young 74-68_142 E
Kris Ventura 72-70_142 E
Blayne Barber 72-70_142 E
Clay Feagler 72-70_142 E
John VanDerLaan 71-71_142 E
Will Gordon 71-71_142 E
Steven Fisk 70-72_142 E
Tee-K Kelly 71-71_142 E
Pontus Nyholm 71-71_142 E
Akshay Bhatia 72-71_143 +1
Rafael Campos 72-71_143 +1
Tom Lewis 71-72_143 +1
Ryan McCormick 72-71_143 +1
Anders Albertson 70-73_143 +1
Peyton White 76-67_143 +1
T.J. Vogel 71-72_143 +1
Heath Slocum 74-69_143 +1
Ryan Blaum 70-73_143 +1
Dan McCarthy 73-70_143 +1
Marcelo Rozo 74-69_143 +1
Sam Saunders 71-73_144 +2
Patrick Fishburn 72-72_144 +2
Brent Grant 76-68_144 +2
Martin Flores 72-72_144 +2
Jim Knous 71-73_144 +2
Vince India 70-74_144 +2
Michael Gellerman 77-68_145 +3
Jimmy Stanger 75-70_145 +3
Nicolas Echavarria 75-70_145 +3
Boyd Owens 75-70_145 +3
Scott Harrington 73-72_145 +3
Patrick Newcomb 74-71_145 +3
Daniel Chopra 74-72_146 +4
Jonathan Brightwell 74-72_146 +4
Thomas Rosenmueller 72-74_146 +4
Aaron Baddeley 77-70_147 +5
Charlie Saxon 73-74_147 +5
Martin Contini 74-73_147 +5
Brad Hopfinger 74-74_148 +6
Corey Pereira 76-72_148 +6
David Kocher 73-75_148 +6
Chad Collins 74-74_148 +6
Tripp Kinney 71-77_148 +6
Derek Fribbs 79-70_149 +7
George Cunningham 75-75_150 +8
Tag Ridings 78-72_150 +8
Jay Card III 76-75_151 +9
Steven Bowditch 77-75_152 +10
Austin Fox 84-78_162 +20
Did not finish
Luis Gagne
Brad Brunner
MJ Daffue
Matt Atkins
Brandon Pierce
Chandler Blanchet
Tain Lee
Andrew Kozan
Thomas Walsh
Matthew Picanso
Nick Voke
Alex Chiarella
Brandon Crick
Nathan Jeansonne
Marcos Montenegro
Luke Haskew
