Korn Ferry Tour Lake Charles Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Saturday
|At Golden Nugget Country Club
|Lake Charles, La.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 6,940; Par: 71
|Third Round
Seonghyeon Kim 68-66-64_198 -15
George Cunningham 67-66-66_199 -14
Brandon Matthews 69-68-63_200 -13
Corey Pereira 67-67-66_200 -13
Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.
Anders Albertson 70-67-65_202 -11
Eric Cole 69-67-66_202 -11
Vince India 66-67-69_202 -11
Luis Gagne 75-65-63_203 -10
Tyson Alexander 71-68-64_203 -10
Trevor Werbylo 70-69-64_203 -10
José de Jesús Rodríguez 68-70-65_203 -10
Brent Grant 69-67-67_203 -10
Braden Thornberry 66-67-70_203 -10
Kris Ventura 71-68-65_204 -9
Taylor Montgomery 70-69-65_204 -9
Zecheng Dou 77-61-66_204 -9
Grant Hirschman 70-67-67_204 -9
Augusto Núñez 68-67-69_204 -9
Thomas Rosenmueller 71-65-68_204 -9
David Kocher 69-66-69_204 -9
Jeremy Paul 67-68-69_204 -9
Nicolas Echavarria 68-67-69_204 -9
Trace Crowe 70-63-71_204 -9
Harry Hall 71-69-65_205 -8
Jay Card III 71-69-65_205 -8
Michael Feagles 70-69-66_205 -8
Chase Parker 69-70-66_205 -8
Stuart Macdonald 71-68-66_205 -8
Tano Goya 71-67-67_205 -8
Hayden Wood 69-69-67_205 -8
MJ Daffue 68-69-68_205 -8
Matt McCarty 70-67-68_205 -8
Justin Suh 67-69-69_205 -8
Curtis Luck 66-70-69_205 -8
Dan McCarthy 69-66-70_205 -8
Nick Voke 71-69-66_206 -7
Kevin Yu 73-67-66_206 -7
Erik Barnes 73-66-67_206 -7
Ben Griffin 70-68-68_206 -7
Zack Fischer 70-68-68_206 -7
Brandon Crick 70-67-69_206 -7
Will Gordon 65-70-71_206 -7
Alex Weiss 72-68-67_207 -6
Blayne Barber 74-66-67_207 -6
Brad Hopfinger 69-71-67_207 -6
Patrick Fishburn 70-70-67_207 -6
Tain Lee 72-67-68_207 -6
Alex Chiarella 71-68-68_207 -6
Ashton Van Horne 72-67-68_207 -6
Xinjun Zhang 74-65-68_207 -6
Thomas Walsh 69-69-69_207 -6
Matthew Picanso 70-68-69_207 -6
Ryan Ruffels 70-67-70_207 -6
Patrick Cover 70-67-70_207 -6
Pontus Nyholm 72-68-68_208 -5
Kyle Westmoreland 72-68-68_208 -5
Kevin Dougherty 71-69-68_208 -5
Taylor Dickson 70-69-69_208 -5
Julián Etulain 72-67-69_208 -5
Ivan Camilo Ramirez 71-67-70_208 -5
MJ Maguire 69-68-71_208 -5
Rhein Gibson 66-71-71_208 -5
Scott Harrington 70-65-73_208 -5
Brandon Hoelzer 71-69-69_209 -4
J.J. Grey 75-65-69_209 -4
Joey Garber 68-72-69_209 -4
Sam Stevens 71-68-70_209 -4
Stephen Franken 71-67-71_209 -4
Conner Godsey 67-70-73_210 -3
Philip Knowles 70-70-71_211 -2
Jimmy Stanger 69-71-71_211 -2
Robby Shelton 67-72-72_211 -2
Shad Tuten 68-72-72_212 -1
Chris Baker 71-69-74_214 +1
Tag Ridings 67-73-74_214 +1
Tom Whitney 68-69-77_214 +1
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.