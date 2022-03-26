On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Korn Ferry Tour Lake Charles Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press
March 26, 2022 8:00 pm
2 min read
      
Saturday
At Golden Nugget Country Club
Lake Charles, La.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 6,940; Par: 71
Third Round

Seonghyeon Kim 68-66-64_198  -15

George Cunningham 67-66-66_199  -14

Brandon Matthews 69-68-63_200  -13

Corey Pereira 67-67-66_200  -13

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Anders Albertson 70-67-65_202  -11

Eric Cole 69-67-66_202  -11

Vince India 66-67-69_202  -11

Luis Gagne 75-65-63_203  -10

Tyson Alexander 71-68-64_203  -10

Trevor Werbylo 70-69-64_203  -10

José de Jesús Rodríguez 68-70-65_203  -10

Brent Grant 69-67-67_203  -10

        Read more: Sports News

Braden Thornberry 66-67-70_203  -10

Kris Ventura 71-68-65_204   -9

Taylor Montgomery 70-69-65_204   -9

Zecheng Dou 77-61-66_204   -9

Grant Hirschman 70-67-67_204   -9

Augusto Núñez 68-67-69_204   -9

Thomas Rosenmueller 71-65-68_204   -9

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

David Kocher 69-66-69_204   -9

Jeremy Paul 67-68-69_204   -9

Nicolas Echavarria 68-67-69_204   -9

Trace Crowe 70-63-71_204   -9

Harry Hall 71-69-65_205   -8

Jay Card III 71-69-65_205   -8

Michael Feagles 70-69-66_205   -8

Chase Parker 69-70-66_205   -8

Stuart Macdonald 71-68-66_205   -8

Tano Goya 71-67-67_205   -8

Hayden Wood 69-69-67_205   -8

MJ Daffue 68-69-68_205   -8

Matt McCarty 70-67-68_205   -8

Justin Suh 67-69-69_205   -8

Curtis Luck 66-70-69_205   -8

Dan McCarthy 69-66-70_205   -8

Nick Voke 71-69-66_206   -7

Kevin Yu 73-67-66_206   -7

Erik Barnes 73-66-67_206   -7

Ben Griffin 70-68-68_206   -7

Zack Fischer 70-68-68_206   -7

Brandon Crick 70-67-69_206   -7

Will Gordon 65-70-71_206   -7

Alex Weiss 72-68-67_207   -6

Blayne Barber 74-66-67_207   -6

Brad Hopfinger 69-71-67_207   -6

Patrick Fishburn 70-70-67_207   -6

Tain Lee 72-67-68_207   -6

Alex Chiarella 71-68-68_207   -6

Ashton Van Horne 72-67-68_207   -6

Xinjun Zhang 74-65-68_207   -6

Thomas Walsh 69-69-69_207   -6

Matthew Picanso 70-68-69_207   -6

Ryan Ruffels 70-67-70_207   -6

Patrick Cover 70-67-70_207   -6

Pontus Nyholm 72-68-68_208   -5

Kyle Westmoreland 72-68-68_208   -5

Kevin Dougherty 71-69-68_208   -5

Taylor Dickson 70-69-69_208   -5

Julián Etulain 72-67-69_208   -5

Ivan Camilo Ramirez 71-67-70_208   -5

MJ Maguire 69-68-71_208   -5

Rhein Gibson 66-71-71_208   -5

Scott Harrington 70-65-73_208   -5

Brandon Hoelzer 71-69-69_209   -4

J.J. Grey 75-65-69_209   -4

Joey Garber 68-72-69_209   -4

Sam Stevens 71-68-70_209   -4

Stephen Franken 71-67-71_209   -4

Conner Godsey 67-70-73_210   -3

Philip Knowles 70-70-71_211   -2

Jimmy Stanger 69-71-71_211   -2

Robby Shelton 67-72-72_211   -2

Shad Tuten 68-72-72_212   -1

Chris Baker 71-69-74_214   +1

Tag Ridings 67-73-74_214   +1

Tom Whitney 68-69-77_214   +1

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News