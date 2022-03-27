Korn Ferry Tour Lake Charles Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|At Golden Nugget Country Club
|Lake Charles, La.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 6,940; Par: 71
|Final Round
Trevor Werbylo (500), $135,000 70-69-64-63_266 -18
Seonghyeon Kim (300), $67,500 68-66-64-68_266 -18
Eric Cole (190), $45,000 69-67-66-67_269 -15
MJ Daffue (123), $31,125 68-69-68-65_270 -14
Anders Albertson (123), $31,125 70-67-65-68_270 -14
Brent Grant (92), $24,000 69-67-67-68_271 -13
Vince India (92), $24,000 66-67-69-69_271 -13
Corey Pereira (92), $24,000 67-67-66-71_271 -13
Ben Griffin (64), $16,233 70-68-68-66_272 -12
Justin Suh (64), $16,233 67-69-69-67_272 -12
Stuart Macdonald (64), $16,233 71-68-66-67_272 -12
Nicolas Echavarria (64), $16,233 68-67-69-68_272 -12
Augusto Núñez (64), $16,233 68-67-69-68_272 -12
Taylor Montgomery (64), $16,233 70-69-65-68_272 -12
José de Jesús Rodríguez (64), $16,233 68-70-65-69_272 -12
Tyson Alexander (64), $16,233 71-68-64-69_272 -12
Matt McCarty (48), $10,875 70-67-68-68_273 -11
Chase Parker (48), $10,875 69-70-66-68_273 -11
Kevin Dougherty (48), $10,875 71-69-68-65_273 -11
George Cunningham (48), $10,875 67-66-66-74_273 -11
Kevin Yu (32), $6,312 73-67-66-68_274 -10
Erik Barnes (32), $6,312 73-66-67-68_274 -10
Curtis Luck (32), $6,312 66-70-69-69_274 -10
Tano Goya (32), $6,312 71-67-67-69_274 -10
Matthew Picanso (32), $6,312 70-68-69-67_274 -10
Ryan Ruffels (32), $6,312 70-67-70-67_274 -10
Pontus Nyholm (32), $6,312 72-68-68-66_274 -10
Thomas Rosenmueller (32), $6,312 71-65-68-70_274 -10
David Kocher (32), $6,312 69-66-69-70_274 -10
Zecheng Dou (32), $6,312 77-61-66-70_274 -10
Rhein Gibson (32), $6,312 66-71-71-66_274 -10
Sam Stevens (32), $6,312 71-68-70-65_274 -10
Luis Gagne (32), $6,312 75-65-63-71_274 -10
Brandon Matthews (32), $6,312 69-68-63-74_274 -10
Brandon Crick (19), $4,175 70-67-69-69_275 -9
Jay Card III (19), $4,175 71-69-65-70_275 -9
Taylor Dickson (19), $4,175 70-69-69-67_275 -9
Julián Etulain (19), $4,175 72-67-69-67_275 -9
Grant Hirschman (19), $4,175 70-67-67-71_275 -9
Braden Thornberry (19), $4,175 66-67-70-72_275 -9
Will Gordon (11), $3,488 65-70-71-70_276 -8
Dan McCarthy (11), $3,488 69-66-70-71_276 -8
Nick Voke (11), $3,488 71-69-66-70_276 -8
Alex Weiss (11), $3,488 72-68-67-69_276 -8
Blayne Barber (11), $3,488 74-66-67-69_276 -8
Trace Crowe (11), $3,488 70-63-71-72_276 -8
Harry Hall (11), $3,488 71-69-65-71_276 -8
Kyle Westmoreland (11), $3,488 72-68-68-68_276 -8
Jeremy Paul (11), $3,488 67-68-69-72_276 -8
Ivan Camilo Ramirez (11), $3,488 71-67-70-68_276 -8
Brad Hopfinger (7), $3,191 69-71-67-70_277 -7
Patrick Fishburn (7), $3,191 70-70-67-70_277 -7
Alex Chiarella (7), $3,191 71-68-68-70_277 -7
Hayden Wood (7), $3,191 69-69-67-72_277 -7
Zack Fischer (6), $3,113 70-68-68-72_278 -6
Ashton Van Horne (6), $3,113 72-67-68-71_278 -6
Thomas Walsh (6), $3,113 69-69-69-71_278 -6
Scott Harrington (6), $3,113 70-65-73-70_278 -6
Kris Ventura (6), $3,113 71-68-65-74_278 -6
Joey Garber (6), $3,113 68-72-69-69_278 -6
Tain Lee (4), $3,030 72-67-68-72_279 -5
Xinjun Zhang (4), $3,030 74-65-68-72_279 -5
Michael Feagles (4), $3,030 70-69-66-74_279 -5
Patrick Cover (4), $3,030 70-67-70-72_279 -5
Robby Shelton (4), $3,030 67-72-72-68_279 -5
MJ Maguire (4), $2,970 69-68-71-72_280 -4
Conner Godsey (4), $2,970 67-70-73-70_280 -4
Jimmy Stanger (4), $2,970 69-71-71-69_280 -4
Brandon Hoelzer (3), $2,925 71-69-69-73_282 -2
J.J. Grey (3), $2,925 75-65-69-73_282 -2
Philip Knowles (3), $2,925 70-70-71-71_282 -2
Tag Ridings (3), $2,895 67-73-74-69_283 -1
Shad Tuten (3), $2,880 68-72-72-72_284 E
Stephen Franken (3), $2,865 71-67-71-76_285 +1
Chris Baker (2), $2,843 71-69-74-73_287 +3
Tom Whitney (2), $2,843 68-69-77-73_287 +3
