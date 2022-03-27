On Air: This Just In!
Korn Ferry Tour Lake Charles Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press
March 27, 2022 7:24 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At Golden Nugget Country Club
Lake Charles, La.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 6,940; Par: 71
Final Round

Trevor Werbylo (500), $135,000 70-69-64-63_266  -18

Seonghyeon Kim (300), $67,500 68-66-64-68_266  -18

Eric Cole (190), $45,000 69-67-66-67_269  -15

MJ Daffue (123), $31,125 68-69-68-65_270  -14

Anders Albertson (123), $31,125 70-67-65-68_270  -14

Brent Grant (92), $24,000 69-67-67-68_271  -13

Vince India (92), $24,000 66-67-69-69_271  -13

Corey Pereira (92), $24,000 67-67-66-71_271  -13

Ben Griffin (64), $16,233 70-68-68-66_272  -12

Justin Suh (64), $16,233 67-69-69-67_272  -12

Stuart Macdonald (64), $16,233 71-68-66-67_272  -12

Nicolas Echavarria (64), $16,233 68-67-69-68_272  -12

Augusto Núñez (64), $16,233 68-67-69-68_272  -12

Taylor Montgomery (64), $16,233 70-69-65-68_272  -12

José de Jesús Rodríguez (64), $16,233 68-70-65-69_272  -12

Tyson Alexander (64), $16,233 71-68-64-69_272  -12

Matt McCarty (48), $10,875 70-67-68-68_273  -11

Chase Parker (48), $10,875 69-70-66-68_273  -11

Kevin Dougherty (48), $10,875 71-69-68-65_273  -11

George Cunningham (48), $10,875 67-66-66-74_273  -11

Kevin Yu (32), $6,312 73-67-66-68_274  -10

Erik Barnes (32), $6,312 73-66-67-68_274  -10

Curtis Luck (32), $6,312 66-70-69-69_274  -10

Tano Goya (32), $6,312 71-67-67-69_274  -10

Matthew Picanso (32), $6,312 70-68-69-67_274  -10

Ryan Ruffels (32), $6,312 70-67-70-67_274  -10

Pontus Nyholm (32), $6,312 72-68-68-66_274  -10

Thomas Rosenmueller (32), $6,312 71-65-68-70_274  -10

David Kocher (32), $6,312 69-66-69-70_274  -10

Zecheng Dou (32), $6,312 77-61-66-70_274  -10

Rhein Gibson (32), $6,312 66-71-71-66_274  -10

Sam Stevens (32), $6,312 71-68-70-65_274  -10

Luis Gagne (32), $6,312 75-65-63-71_274  -10

Brandon Matthews (32), $6,312 69-68-63-74_274  -10

Brandon Crick (19), $4,175 70-67-69-69_275   -9

Jay Card III (19), $4,175 71-69-65-70_275   -9

Taylor Dickson (19), $4,175 70-69-69-67_275   -9

Julián Etulain (19), $4,175 72-67-69-67_275   -9

Grant Hirschman (19), $4,175 70-67-67-71_275   -9

Braden Thornberry (19), $4,175 66-67-70-72_275   -9

Will Gordon (11), $3,488 65-70-71-70_276   -8

Dan McCarthy (11), $3,488 69-66-70-71_276   -8

Nick Voke (11), $3,488 71-69-66-70_276   -8

Alex Weiss (11), $3,488 72-68-67-69_276   -8

Blayne Barber (11), $3,488 74-66-67-69_276   -8

Trace Crowe (11), $3,488 70-63-71-72_276   -8

Harry Hall (11), $3,488 71-69-65-71_276   -8

Kyle Westmoreland (11), $3,488 72-68-68-68_276   -8

Jeremy Paul (11), $3,488 67-68-69-72_276   -8

Ivan Camilo Ramirez (11), $3,488 71-67-70-68_276   -8

Brad Hopfinger (7), $3,191 69-71-67-70_277   -7

Patrick Fishburn (7), $3,191 70-70-67-70_277   -7

Alex Chiarella (7), $3,191 71-68-68-70_277   -7

Hayden Wood (7), $3,191 69-69-67-72_277   -7

Zack Fischer (6), $3,113 70-68-68-72_278   -6

Ashton Van Horne (6), $3,113 72-67-68-71_278   -6

Thomas Walsh (6), $3,113 69-69-69-71_278   -6

Scott Harrington (6), $3,113 70-65-73-70_278   -6

Kris Ventura (6), $3,113 71-68-65-74_278   -6

Joey Garber (6), $3,113 68-72-69-69_278   -6

Tain Lee (4), $3,030 72-67-68-72_279   -5

Xinjun Zhang (4), $3,030 74-65-68-72_279   -5

Michael Feagles (4), $3,030 70-69-66-74_279   -5

Patrick Cover (4), $3,030 70-67-70-72_279   -5

Robby Shelton (4), $3,030 67-72-72-68_279   -5

MJ Maguire (4), $2,970 69-68-71-72_280   -4

Conner Godsey (4), $2,970 67-70-73-70_280   -4

Jimmy Stanger (4), $2,970 69-71-71-69_280   -4

Brandon Hoelzer (3), $2,925 71-69-69-73_282   -2

J.J. Grey (3), $2,925 75-65-69-73_282   -2

Philip Knowles (3), $2,925 70-70-71-71_282   -2

Tag Ridings (3), $2,895 67-73-74-69_283   -1

Shad Tuten (3), $2,880 68-72-72-72_284    E

Stephen Franken (3), $2,865 71-67-71-76_285   +1

Chris Baker (2), $2,843 71-69-74-73_287   +3

Tom Whitney (2), $2,843 68-69-77-73_287   +3

