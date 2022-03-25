On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Korn Ferry Tour Lake Charles Championship Scores

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 12:58 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Golden Nugget Country Club
Lake Charles, La.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 6,940; Par: 71
Completion of First Round

Will Gordon 31-34_65

Curtis Luck 32-34_66

Braden Thornberry 33-33_66

Rhein Gibson 34-32_66

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Vince India 33-33_66

Brandon Harkins 34-33_67

George Cunningham 33-34_67

Corey Pereira 34-33_67

Jeremy Paul 34-33_67

Justin Suh 36-31_67

Tag Ridings 32-35_67

Robby Shelton 31-36_67

        Read more: Sports News

Conner Godsey 32-35_67

Michael Arnaud 34-33_67

Shawn Stefani 35-33_68

Tom Whitney 35-33_68

Sam Saunders 33-35_68

José de Jesús Rodríguez 33-35_68

Augusto Núñez 33-35_68

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Seonghyeon Kim 34-34_68

MJ Daffue 34-34_68

Joey Garber 35-33_68

Shad Tuten 35-33_68

Nicolas Echavarria 34-34_68

Brad Hopfinger 35-34_69

Brent Grant 33-36_69

Brandon Matthews 34-35_69

David Kocher 36-33_69

John Chin 34-35_69

Thomas Walsh 34-35_69

Chase Parker 32-37_69

Eric Cole 32-37_69

Jimmy Stanger 35-34_69

Ted Purdy 33-36_69

Dan McCarthy 35-34_69

MJ Maguire 34-35_69

Hayden Wood 35-34_69

Patrick Fishburn 33-37_70

Paul Haley II 38-32_70

Anders Albertson 33-37_70

Scott Harrington 33-37_70

Ben Griffin 37-33_70

Matt McCarty 36-34_70

Taylor Dickson 34-36_70

Michael Feagles 35-35_70

Gregor Main 36-34_70

Trace Crowe 35-35_70

Ryan Ruffels 38-32_70

Zack Fischer 36-34_70

Carl Yuan 35-35_70

Taylor Montgomery 34-36_70

Trevor Werbylo 35-35_70

John Augenstein 35-35_70

Brandon Crick 35-35_70

Grant Hirschman 36-34_70

Blake Dyer 35-35_70

Billy Tom Sargent 34-36_70

Philip Knowles 34-36_70

Patrick Cover 35-35_70

Matthew Picanso 35-35_70

Kris Ventura 36-35_71

Byeong Hun An 38-33_71

Rob Oppenheim 36-35_71

Michael Gellerman 34-37_71

Chris Baker 34-37_71

Tyson Alexander 36-35_71

Harry Hall 34-37_71

Ivan Camilo Ramirez 35-36_71

Alex Chiarella 36-35_71

Nick Voke 33-38_71

Tano Goya 34-37_71

Sam Stevens 35-36_71

Clay Feagler 35-36_71

Mac Meissner 37-34_71

Brandon Hoelzer 37-34_71

Kevin Dougherty 35-36_71

Stephen Franken 35-36_71

Dawson Armstrong 37-34_71

Stuart Macdonald 35-36_71

Davis Thompson 36-35_71

T.J. Vogel 36-35_71

Marcelo Rozo 33-38_71

Turk Pettit 37-34_71

Jay Card III 37-34_71

Thomas Rosenmueller 37-34_71

Andrew Kozan 35-36_71

Roberto Díaz 34-38_72

Tain Lee 36-36_72

Alex Weiss 36-36_72

Steven Fisk 37-35_72

Pontus Nyholm 37-35_72

Julián Etulain 36-36_72

Ryan McCormick 37-35_72

Tripp Kinney 33-39_72

Peyton White 36-36_72

Chandler Blanchet 35-37_72

Kyle Westmoreland 36-36_72

Andrew Yun 36-36_72

Ashton Van Horne 36-36_72

Kevin Hall 35-37_72

Theo Humphrey 35-38_73

Corey Shaun 38-35_73

Steven Bowditch 38-35_73

Tom Lewis 38-35_73

Erik Barnes 37-36_73

Brian Smock 35-38_73

Kevin Roy 35-38_73

Carson Young 35-38_73

Martin Contini 38-35_73

Patrick Newcomb 36-37_73

Kevin Yu 37-36_73

Quade Cummins 38-35_73

Brett White 35-38_73

Alvaro Ortiz 35-38_73

Harrison Endycott 37-36_73

Akshay Bhatia 38-36_74

Michael Kim 37-37_74

Tom Lovelady 34-40_74

Josh Teater 36-38_74

Blayne Barber 36-38_74

Trevor Cone 39-35_74

Mark Anguiano 36-38_74

Marcos Montenegro 34-40_74

A.J. Crouch 38-36_74

Brad Brunner 35-39_74

Luke Schniederjans 35-39_74

Alexandre Rocha 38-36_74

Martin Flores 35-39_74

Charlie Saxon 38-36_74

Xinjun Zhang 38-36_74

Kyle Reifers 38-36_74

Erik Compton 39-35_74

Jonathan Brightwell 38-36_74

John Pak 37-37_74

Mark Blakefield 39-35_74

Jack Ireland 38-36_74

Nicholas Lindheim 39-36_75

Cody Gribble 38-37_75

Whee Kim 36-39_75

J.J. Grey 36-39_75

Jake Staiano 36-39_75

Vincent Norrman 36-39_75

Ryan Grider 39-36_75

Callum McNeill 37-38_75

Carl Pettersson 36-39_75

Luis Gagne 36-39_75

J.T. Griffin 36-39_75

Tee-K Kelly 38-38_76

Caleb Proveaux 34-42_76

Peter Kuest 37-39_76

Philip Barbaree 37-40_77

Jason Bohn 38-39_77

Zecheng Dou 37-40_77

Garett Reband 38-39_77

Ben Taylor 40-38_78

Sangmoon Bae 37-41_78

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|31 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|31 Forescout eyeInspect Reduces Risk &...
3|31 Docker Community All-Hands
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A peek at Glacier's dispatch center