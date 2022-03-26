Korn Ferry Tour Lake Charles Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Saturday
|At Golden Nugget Country Club
|Lake Charles, La.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 6,940; Par: 71
|Third Round
Seonghyeon Kim 68-66-64_198
George Cunningham 67-66-66_199
Brandon Matthews 69-68-63_200
Corey Pereira 67-67-66_200
Anders Albertson 70-67-65_202
Eric Cole 69-67-66_202
Vince India 66-67-69_202
Luis Gagne 75-65-63_203
Tyson Alexander 71-68-64_203
Trevor Werbylo 70-69-64_203
José de Jesús Rodríguez 68-70-65_203
Brent Grant 69-67-67_203
Braden Thornberry 66-67-70_203
Kris Ventura 71-68-65_204
Taylor Montgomery 70-69-65_204
Zecheng Dou 77-61-66_204
Grant Hirschman 70-67-67_204
Augusto Núñez 68-67-69_204
Thomas Rosenmueller 71-65-68_204
David Kocher 69-66-69_204
Jeremy Paul 67-68-69_204
Nicolas Echavarria 68-67-69_204
Trace Crowe 70-63-71_204
Harry Hall 71-69-65_205
Jay Card III 71-69-65_205
Michael Feagles 70-69-66_205
Chase Parker 69-70-66_205
Stuart Macdonald 71-68-66_205
Tano Goya 71-67-67_205
Hayden Wood 69-69-67_205
MJ Daffue 68-69-68_205
Matt McCarty 70-67-68_205
Justin Suh 67-69-69_205
Curtis Luck 66-70-69_205
Dan McCarthy 69-66-70_205
Nick Voke 71-69-66_206
Kevin Yu 73-67-66_206
Erik Barnes 73-66-67_206
Ben Griffin 70-68-68_206
Zack Fischer 70-68-68_206
Brandon Crick 70-67-69_206
Will Gordon 65-70-71_206
Alex Weiss 72-68-67_207
Blayne Barber 74-66-67_207
Brad Hopfinger 69-71-67_207
Patrick Fishburn 70-70-67_207
Tain Lee 72-67-68_207
Alex Chiarella 71-68-68_207
Ashton Van Horne 72-67-68_207
Xinjun Zhang 74-65-68_207
Thomas Walsh 69-69-69_207
Matthew Picanso 70-68-69_207
Ryan Ruffels 70-67-70_207
Patrick Cover 70-67-70_207
Pontus Nyholm 72-68-68_208
Kyle Westmoreland 72-68-68_208
Kevin Dougherty 71-69-68_208
Taylor Dickson 70-69-69_208
Julián Etulain 72-67-69_208
Ivan Camilo Ramirez 71-67-70_208
MJ Maguire 69-68-71_208
Rhein Gibson 66-71-71_208
Scott Harrington 70-65-73_208
Brandon Hoelzer 71-69-69_209
J.J. Grey 75-65-69_209
Joey Garber 68-72-69_209
Sam Stevens 71-68-70_209
Stephen Franken 71-67-71_209
Conner Godsey 67-70-73_210
Philip Knowles 70-70-71_211
Jimmy Stanger 69-71-71_211
Robby Shelton 67-72-72_211
Shad Tuten 68-72-72_212
Chris Baker 71-69-74_214
Tag Ridings 67-73-74_214
Tom Whitney 68-69-77_214
