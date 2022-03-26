On Air: Motley Fool Money
Korn Ferry Tour Lake Charles Championship Scores

The Associated Press
March 26, 2022 8:01 pm
2 min read
      
Saturday
At Golden Nugget Country Club
Lake Charles, La.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 6,940; Par: 71
Third Round

Seonghyeon Kim 68-66-64_198

George Cunningham 67-66-66_199

Brandon Matthews 69-68-63_200

Corey Pereira 67-67-66_200

Anders Albertson 70-67-65_202

Eric Cole 69-67-66_202

Vince India 66-67-69_202

Luis Gagne 75-65-63_203

Tyson Alexander 71-68-64_203

Trevor Werbylo 70-69-64_203

José de Jesús Rodríguez 68-70-65_203

Brent Grant 69-67-67_203

Braden Thornberry 66-67-70_203

Kris Ventura 71-68-65_204

Taylor Montgomery 70-69-65_204

Zecheng Dou 77-61-66_204

Grant Hirschman 70-67-67_204

Augusto Núñez 68-67-69_204

Thomas Rosenmueller 71-65-68_204

David Kocher 69-66-69_204

Jeremy Paul 67-68-69_204

Nicolas Echavarria 68-67-69_204

Trace Crowe 70-63-71_204

Harry Hall 71-69-65_205

Jay Card III 71-69-65_205

Michael Feagles 70-69-66_205

Chase Parker 69-70-66_205

Stuart Macdonald 71-68-66_205

Tano Goya 71-67-67_205

Hayden Wood 69-69-67_205

MJ Daffue 68-69-68_205

Matt McCarty 70-67-68_205

Justin Suh 67-69-69_205

Curtis Luck 66-70-69_205

Dan McCarthy 69-66-70_205

Nick Voke 71-69-66_206

Kevin Yu 73-67-66_206

Erik Barnes 73-66-67_206

Ben Griffin 70-68-68_206

Zack Fischer 70-68-68_206

Brandon Crick 70-67-69_206

Will Gordon 65-70-71_206

Alex Weiss 72-68-67_207

Blayne Barber 74-66-67_207

Brad Hopfinger 69-71-67_207

Patrick Fishburn 70-70-67_207

Tain Lee 72-67-68_207

Alex Chiarella 71-68-68_207

Ashton Van Horne 72-67-68_207

Xinjun Zhang 74-65-68_207

Thomas Walsh 69-69-69_207

Matthew Picanso 70-68-69_207

Ryan Ruffels 70-67-70_207

Patrick Cover 70-67-70_207

Pontus Nyholm 72-68-68_208

Kyle Westmoreland 72-68-68_208

Kevin Dougherty 71-69-68_208

Taylor Dickson 70-69-69_208

Julián Etulain 72-67-69_208

Ivan Camilo Ramirez 71-67-70_208

MJ Maguire 69-68-71_208

Rhein Gibson 66-71-71_208

Scott Harrington 70-65-73_208

Brandon Hoelzer 71-69-69_209

J.J. Grey 75-65-69_209

Joey Garber 68-72-69_209

Sam Stevens 71-68-70_209

Stephen Franken 71-67-71_209

Conner Godsey 67-70-73_210

Philip Knowles 70-70-71_211

Jimmy Stanger 69-71-71_211

Robby Shelton 67-72-72_211

Shad Tuten 68-72-72_212

Chris Baker 71-69-74_214

Tag Ridings 67-73-74_214

Tom Whitney 68-69-77_214

